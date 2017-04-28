A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for three men who are facing numerous weapons related charges in connection with an alleged incident in Williams Lake.

33-year old Tye Jones, 39-year old James Juke and 19-year old Dyami Rickman are all due back in court on November 30th.

Two days have been set aside for the Inquiry.

Williams Lake RCMP say the pulled over a suspicious vehicle back in December and that a number of restricted weapons, including a hand gun and several long guns were seized.

Police say further investigation determined that the vehicle also contained potentially explosive devices identified as pipe bombs.

RCMP then brought in the Explosives Disposal Unit.

All three suspects are listed as being from Kamloops.