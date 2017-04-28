Advance polls will open throughout the province and the Cariboo this weekend.

Wayne Rodier is the Chief Electoral Officer for Cariboo North…

“We have advance polls at the Seniors Centre in Quesnel, April 29th and 30th this Saturday and Sunday and then May 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th…Wednesday thru Saturday the following week.”

Rodier says they also have an advance poll at the fire hall in Wildwood and the community halls in Big Lake and Miocene tomorrow and Sunday as well and then at the Ramada Inn in Williams Lake on May 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th.

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding…advance voting will take place tomorrow at Anahim Lake Elementary and Junior Secondary School, at the 100 Mile House Curling Club on both Saturday and Sunday, at Alexis Creek Elementary School on Sunday only and at the Williams Lake Elks Hall on Saturday and Sunday as well as the following week from May 3rd through the 6th.

Voting is from 8 am until 8 pm.

People are asked to bring a where to vote card if they have one and you will need one piece of identification which will be your driver’s licence, B.C. ID card or a status card or if you don’t have one of them, two pieces of ID, and one of those will need to have your address on it.