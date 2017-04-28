The bus loop at Cataline Elementary School could soon be relocated.

School District 27 Secretary-Treasurer, Kevin Futcher says at this week’s Board meeting they approved in principle the plan to relocate the bus loop to the north side of the school and redesign the two current parking lots.

He says they contacted ICBC to conduct a Safety Review last fall.

“The report identified 3 key objectives at the school site: should include a separation of the pickup and drop off areas, separate the school bus facilities from parking, and separate students that walk and cycle to and from school from the vehicular driveways, parking lots, pick up areas, and drop off areas.”

Futcher says everything right now is pretty much in one area which causes some concern.

He says the District has implemented changes to two schools-100 Mile Elementary and Marie Sharpe since staff identified issues with current traffic flow patterns of buses, regular traffic, safety, and operational issues.

The next step now that the plan has been approved in principle is the development of a process that includes the Board engaging in a public consultation process and collecting information on structural and financial considerations.