Education and our kids.

Those two things are the top priority of the Green Party candidate in Cariboo North.

Richard Jaques is a retired police officer who is now a teacher…

“Having a crowded classroom and I can speak from experience when you have 30 kids in class it’s not easy to help out each individual kid. You certainly want to as a teacher but we just don’t have that opportunity.”

Jaques says he agrees with Party leader Andrew Weaver that class sizes need to go back to where they were in 2002.

He adds that closing schools is unfair to communities and kids and he is absolutely against closing any school no matter how many students it has in it.

Because Jaques is a retired police officer, we also asked him about his thoughts on marijuana…

I think it should be legalized, regulated, sold either by the BCLC or over the pharmacy counter. That way there are controls and regulations in place to monitor how much is hitting the market. Right now we are free rolling.”

Jacques says chasing down people for marijuana plants is a waste of police resources that would be better used to crack down on synthetic drugs like fentanyl.

As for the rest of his platform, He says he also has a beef with skyrocketing Hydro rates and as for forestry, he would like to see an end to the export of raw logs.