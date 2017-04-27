Alkali Resource Management Ltd. and the Esketem’c First Nation with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service, plan to conduct a series of prescribed burns in the Mayfield Lake area between April 27 and May 15, 2017.

The series of prescribed burns will cover about 125 hectares in the Mayfield Lake area, which is west of Dog Creek Road and about 10 kilometres north of Alkali Lake.

“Smoke from these fires may be visible from nearby communities,” said the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations in an information bulletin.

“The decision on when to proceed with these burns will depend on weather and site conditions. Such burns are only conducted when conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

The controlled burns are to help restore natural grassland ecosystems and maintain plant communities native to these areas. The work will also improve habitat and foraging opportunities for grassland-dependent animals and decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area in the future.

(Files from: Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations-BC Wildfire Service)