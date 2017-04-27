Rick Prosk is Quesnel’s Volunteer Citizen of the Year for 2016.

Rick was one of nine nominees this year and his name was announced in a sold out Billy Barker Casino showroom.

City Councillor Ron Paull is the Chair of the Volunteer Citizen of the Year committee…

“Rick, since 1993, had dedicated his time to a variety of different organizations but it wasn’t until his daughter began her involvement with Special Olympics that his journey to gold was born. It all centered around the Special Olympics. Rick is well known around town and very deserving of the award.”

Paull says they had two other awards as well.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Keith Watkin….

“Keith has a long history with the fire department and basically into search and rescue.”

And Doug Greenwood was nominated for a Silent Hero award…

“We all know Doug and Dianne Greenwood through their involvement with the Christmas Hamper program. A lot of these volunteers are working quietly and i guess that’s why this award is appropriately named because they stay out of the limelight.”

Former Volunteer Citizens of the Year were the ones who voted to determine who won this year’s awards.