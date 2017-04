Twenty British Columbians including a former Esk’etemc (Alkali) Chief were honoured Wednesday at the 14th annual BC Community Achievement Awards presentation ceremony in Victoria.

Fred Robbins was presented with an Award certificate, medallion, and citation from the Province’s Lieutenant Governor and BC Achievement Foundation Board Members.

“British Columbia is built on the strength of its communities, and that strength is rooted in the spirit, ideas and passion of the people recognized today,” said Scott McIntyre, CM, Foundation Chair.

“Their stories highlight the remarkable diversity of our province and the potential of each and every individual to truly make a difference.”

Robbins has been dedicated to uniting all of the Cariboo-Chilcotin to ensure the St. Joesph’s Mission Residential School and its survivors are not forgotten, and during his time as Chief initiated public events, workshops, and seminars, as well as a monument at the school and in Williams Lake s Boitanio Park.

He continues with his message of remembrance, recovery, and reconciliation today.

(With Files from The BC Community Achievement Awards)