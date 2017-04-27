The Mayor of Williams Lake is gearing up for a trade mission to China next month.

Walt Cobb says they’re hoping to drum up some business.

“Pellet plant, we’re looking at an abattoir or a slaughterhouse, as well as our greenhouse project. So we’re trying to line up industry people that would be interested in coming to Canada or have interest in Canada and looking at investing.”

Cobb says a contingent from the district of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District, including chair Al Richmond, as well as industry representatives from Tolko will be going as well.

He says the 11-day trip in which they depart the province from on May 14th ties into the Chinese delegation from Guangdong province who visited the region last year.