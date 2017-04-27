Quesnel City Council will spend some of it’s Federal Gas Tax money on design work for an expansion to the skateboard park.

The price tag for the work, originally pegged at around 10-thousand dollars, is a little higher than they expected.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton…

“It was estimated that approximately 10 thousand would be needed to do the footprint planning with the group contributing $4,431. A request for proposals was put out for the design build of the skateboard park with the build being dependent on on finding future funding. The RFP has closed and there was one submission received with a cost estimate of $25,950 for design, so this is for both the conceptual design and the technical design so we would be ready to submit something to grants.”

Council was also originally going to pay for the work out of the 25 thousand dollars that was put aside for greenspace development at Baker Creek.

Instead Federal Gas Tax money will be used so that they still have money for other design work for the park.

Skateboard users have also raised just over 44-hundred dollars for the project.

The overall cost to actually expand the skateboard park is expected to be around 250 thousand dollars.