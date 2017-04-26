The proposed site is Carson Field which is located between Nadeau Street and the Quesnel River.

Director of Infrastructure and Capital Works Ken Coombs says of the four sites they considered over an 18 month period it had the fewest challenges…

“It’s well away from the residential and commercial properties. It is highly visible and a central location in the community. The site is accessible for tourists travelling through the community and RV friendly parking is available on Nelson Street.”

Coombs says they met with the Lhtako First Nation about this site and will be meeting with them again.

This land will require rezoning, a process that will include a chance for the public to voice any concerns.

The other three sites that were considered were on Healy Street in West Quesnel, on Sword Avenue on the site that was purchased for the Public Works Facility and in Weldwood Park.

The plan is to build the park later this year at a cost of around 66 thousand dollars.