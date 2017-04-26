High school students will be heading out to Centennial Pit in Williams Lake this morning for a lesson in heavy metal.

Coordinator of Career Programs for School District No. 27, Dave Corbett says this is the 8th year for the program which offers high school students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with different types of heavy machinery while learning the importance of safety.

He says it’s definitely an experience that can benefit students once they graduate.

“Last year as the lowbeds were hauling machines out at the end and everybody’s gone, and I’m just cleaning up the last things, the young man out of the lowbed came and talked to me and said yeah I was in the very first heavy metal rocks and now I’m driving truck and working as a heavy duty mechanic apprentice.”

“That was one of the greatest experiences for me proving that point.”

24 students are taking part in this year’s Heavy Metals which will run until Saturday afternoon.

More than 40 local companies have donated time, equipment, and food services to accommodate the more than 80 people who will be at Centennial pit.

“The community is phenomenal,” says Corbett. “The amount of time, equipment, and the energy, and not only that the trainers. The excitement they have to contribute, to be part of this, to invest in what they’re professionals at investing that into students; it’s just a great thing all the way around.”