A great start to the BC Rodeo season for Cariboo competitors at the annual indoor event in Williams Lake.

Quesnel cowboys finished one-two in the Bull Riding with Matt O’Flynn taking top spot with a 79 on “Paint Ball” for more than 11-hundred 15 dollars.

Raven Gordon was the runner-up with a 76.

Mariah Mannering from Quesnel won the Ladies Barrel Racing for 974 dollars.

Her winning time was 13.794 seconds.

Wyatt Brandon, from 150 Mile, had the fastest time in the Tie Down Roping with an 11 and 1 for 638 dollars and Cash Kerner, who now calls 100 Mile House home, won the Bareback with an 83 for just under 554 dollars.

In the junior events…Lane Paley from Quesnel earned a 1-2 split in the Steer Riding with an 82 and Kaitlyn Lulua from the 150 captured the Pee Wee Barrel Racing.