Images: Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Williams Lake, BC and Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake Facebook

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake has received $9,000 from Tolko’s Lakeview and Soda Creek Divisions.

Tolko announced last week that they launched a community investment program to support 20 not-for-profit organizations in the communities in which they operate in Western Canada, with local employees defining a list of groups that serve the health, wellness, and protection of youth.

Melissa Newberry is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“To me it’s really encouraging that they recognized our that our organization is an integral part of the community and that people value mentoring because mentoring is a preventative opportunity for youth and children in Williams Lake.”

Newberry adds that Tolko also signed on as their title sponsor for their annual Tour de Cariboo taking place on September 9th.

“We are really excited about this partnership. To have these kinds of partnerships that can develop into more long-term partnerships is excellent.”

Tolko’s Lakeview and Soda Creek Divisions also selected to work with the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and donated $9,000 to them as well.