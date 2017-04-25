Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of collision earlier this morning.

Operations Support NCO Sargeant Chris Riddle describes what happened.

“This morning at approximately 7:35 the Quesnel RCMP responded to the corner of Carson Avenue and Kinchant Street in Quesnel for the report of a collision. Upon arrival it was noted that there was a loaded semi truck and a passenger car that had collided in the intersection. The semi truck had been travelling westbound while the passenger car had been travelling southbound”.

Police say the driver of the car was transported by BC Ambulance service with minor injuries and the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

One lane of Carson Avenue was closed for approximately 45 minutes while crews cleared up the scene

Anyone who witnessed the collision occur and hasn’t already spoken with the police is asked to call the Quesnel Detachment 250-992-92-11.