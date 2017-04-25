The Liberal candidate in Cariboo North says NDP Leader John Horgan and local candidate Scott Elliott have some explaining to do when it comes to softwood lumber.

Coralee Oakes says she wants to know where they stand on the issue…

“We learned just last week that the President of the International Steelworkers took part in an event where President Trump attacked Canadian forest workers and we’ve since learned that they are one of the largest contributors, the United Steelworkers, to the NDP campaign. They’ve given just over 672 thousand dollars.”

Oakes says Elliott and the NDP say they will stand up for forestry workers but she wants to know if they are standing up for them on softwood lumber in negotiations with the United States.

In response, Scott Elliott says it’s the BC Liberals that have fallen down on the softwood lumber file…

This is a deal that should have been done, started a long time ago. It’s been a year and a half in the making. So absolutely I am all about the workers.”

On the criticism of getting donations from the United Steelworkers, Elliott says the NDP has brought forward six times in the legislature to eliminate donations from big business and unions and six times the Liberal Government has said no.