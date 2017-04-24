100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb says they received a report of an assault near Dawson Road and Highway 97 this past Tuesday evening just before 6 o’clock.

He says a male reported that he was driving his vehicle when another motorist took exception to his driving…

“A male, described as caucasian, 40 to 45 years old with black hair, got out approached the other male and at some point during this the male has choked and punched this motorist in the face.”

Lamb says the victim, who sustained minor injuries, was able to get back into his vehicle and drive away.

He says the victim did not know the suspect and no license plate number was obtained.

This is the second incident of road rage in the South Cariboo this month.

RCMP say in that case an axe was produced by a motorist who threatened another motorist.

Fortunately no one was hurt but the man was identified and the axe was seized.