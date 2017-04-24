Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in their investigation into a serious assault that occurred in 150-Mile last month.

Police say a fight broke out between four people at a community event that was taking place the hall and that 2 people were stabbed multiple times.

Two suspects have been arrested and RCMP are recommending charges of Assault With A Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Harm to the crown.

The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of March 26th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime stoppers.