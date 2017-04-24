Correlieu placed 5th out of 12 teams at a senior girls soccer tournament in Merritt.

Correlieu beat Ashcroft 3-1 in their final game.

Angie Lewington scored two of the goals for Quesnel…who also went 3 and 2 in the round-robin.

One of those losses was in a shootout.

And Quesnel Youth Soccer hosted the 7th annual Goldpan Indoor Tournament over the weekend.

25 teams took part.

Williams Lake won gold in the Under-14 girls division defeating host Quesnel in the final.

Quesnel also won silver in the boy’s Under-14 and Under-17 divisions.