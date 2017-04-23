Four individuals were arrested in Williams Lake following a vehicle stop Saturday afternoon.

General investigators of the Williams Lake RCMP conducted a vehicle stop at 1:05 pm and during the stop located a number of illegal items including a prohibited firearm, ammunition and a quantity of suspected drugs.

A Williams Lake male and female are facing criminal charges.

“Enhancing community safety and pro-actively targeting violent individuals involved with firearms and drugs will remain to be a detachment priority. The behaviour and intent of any individuals involved in these type of offences will not be tolerated with full accountability being sought through the courts,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley in a media release.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about drug trafficking or illegal possession of firearms is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.