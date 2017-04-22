Tolko Industries has launched a community investment program that will support 20 not-for-profit organizations in the communities in which they operate in Western Canada including Williams Lake.

Tolko’s Lakeview and Soda Creek Divisions are donating $9,000 each to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Williams Lake and the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake.

“The Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters serve so many children and youth in Williams Lake. The skills and mentoring the children learn and receive is invaluable,” says Randy Chadney, Tolko’s Area Manager. “We are pleased to give back to our community. By partnering with these organizations they can continue offering the types of programs the young people of Williams Lake need the most.”

Through the program, Tolko will donate $150,000 in 2017 and partner with community groups that serve the health, wellness and protection of youth.

The community partners were selected by local Tolko employees, who defined a list of organizations that provide an essential service to their communities.

“We want our people to be proud, not only of the work we do, but of the difference we make in our communities,” says Brad Thorlakson, Tolko’s President and CEO.

“Working with these organizations not only aligns with Tolko’s strong family values, it is something we can all be proud of.”