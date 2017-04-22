It will be a little longer until you can take a swim at the Cariboo Memorial Complex in Williams Lake.

The opening schedule for phase one of the Sam Ketcham Pool in Williams Lake has been delayed by about a month.

Cariboo Regional District Area F Director Joan Sorley says there’s a lot of finishing work that takes time and that they do not want to rush it and compromise quality.

“The pool opening was an estimate and we did underestimate the time that it was going to take to do all that needed to be done for the public to get back in.”

“I don’t know 100% for sure, but you can appreciate tiling would be one and that’s pretty intricate work and it can’t be rushed. I understand that is one of the areas that they are working to complete.

Sorley says that the new lap pool along with the improved change rooms, fitness centre, hot tub, sauna, and steam room is now expected to open in early June.

The Sam Ketcham Pool closed on Feb. 6, 2017, to facilitate the transition between Phase One and Phase Two of construction

She says that as unfortunate the delay is, that it is not effecting phase II-a three-loop water slide and lazy river which remains on target for full completion with a grand opening of the entire facility in the fall of 2017.

She adds the delay of phase I is having no impact on the budget of the project.