Celebrations to mark Earth Day got underway Saturday morning in Williams Lake starting with a walk at Scout Island.

Sustainable life education co-ordinator with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Vanessa Moberg says they will continue the day this afternoon with a litter pick scavenger hunt.

“It’s going to be kind of a fun way to pick up litter. There will be a bit of a contest, we’re going have some great prizes. We’ll give everyone a list so they’ll be things on it like cigarette butts, or bottle caps, or soda cans. You get points for every item that you can collect.”

Moberg says the event starts at 1 pm at the Cariboo Growers Co-op located on Oliver and 3rd.

Events will continue into the evening with Earth Night from 7pm-10pm at the Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre featuring live music and silent auction, info booths, and a cash bar.

Entry is $10.