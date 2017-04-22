The Soda Creek First Nation is deeply impacted by a tragedy which claimed the lives of two young men in Williams Lake Tuesday evening.

Chief Donna Dixon issued a statement Friday on behalf of Soda Creek Council sending out condolences to the families of Jonathan Sellars and Devon Stewart.

“Once again, our community is in mourning with the senseless loss of Jonathan Sellars, a young man who was still searching for his life’s path. We have received, and are extremely grateful for, the tremendous amount of support from all of our surrounding communities. Jonathan travelled around the province, purposely staying away from Williams Lake to better his life, visiting family and always keeping in touch with his parents, cousins, aunties and uncles. Family was very important to him and he adored his nieces and nephews. It seems to be the assumption that because Jonathan is a First Nations man, that he must have been doing something wrong. We ask for this insensitivity to stop. Now is the time for our youth and young adults to challenge themselves to become leaders in our community. The Soda Creek First Nation will be reaching out to our surrounding neighbors, so that together we may build stronger, healthier communities.”

RCMP say the two men were found dead in a home on Mackenzie Avenue and that their deaths are suspicious.

“The police are seeking help from the public in this matter,” said North District Media Relations Corporal Madonna Saunderson in a media release on April 21.

“If anyone has any information that could help the investigators, they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.”