It is that time of year again!

Residents of 100 Mile House are advised the annual “Spring Clean-Up” campaign will run this week until Friday April.28th

Municipal crews will be collecting branches, shrubs, clippings and the usual yard clean-up debris but they will not be taking old appliances or furniture.

They are asking for small debris and clippings to be bagged.

Residents are being asked to place the debris on the boulevard for the crews to pick it up in a quick and easy manner.