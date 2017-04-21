Highway 97 south of Quesnel is closed this hour due to a fatal accident.

Sargeant Al Steinhauser with North District Regional Traffic Services confirms that one person was killed and three others taken to G.R. Baker Hospital following a multi-vehicle accident at 5-13 just south of Kersley.

The injuries are said to range from minor to serious.

Steinhauser also confirms that the accident involved a Greyhound Bus, a farm tractor and two personal vehicles.

All of the vehicles were heading north at the time.

What caused the accident remains under investigation.

Steinhauser says the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while they conduct that investigation and they ask the motoring public for their understanding.