The Secretary Treasurer of the BC Federation of Labour, like the Premier, was also in Quesnel on Friday afternoon.

Aaron Ekman says he finds it galling that Christy Clark would come to the Cariboo and with a backdrop of workers, who he says were probably told to stand there by their employer, boast about protecting jobs…

“Since the BC Liberals have been in pwoer raw log exports have increased almost 500 fold which is the reason why mills across BC have been shutting down. 35,000 forestry jobs have been lost as they’ve been shipped overseas.”

Ekman says five thousand of those jobs were here in the Cariboo as a result of Liberal policies.

He also takes issue with the Premier on job creation in BC as a whole, saying that good paying forestry jobs have been replaced by two or three Walmart jobs.