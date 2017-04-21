Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says the City and Northern Health have made it clear to BC Housing…we don’t want to just move the problem.

Simpson is talking about the potential relocation of Seasons House from Downton Quesnel to the west side…

“So wherever that facility is going to move to, we do not support the idea of a no barriers/safe drop-in process that then congregates, focuses and brings a bunch of people together that creates an issue in our community and will move that issue somewhere else.”

Simpson says it it his understanding that BC Housing and the Seasons House Board are working on an alternate model that is focused more on transitional housing, recovery and supports for individuals.

He says part of the mental health and addictions process is to map out all of the services that will be available and then figure out how to pick up those services and programs in the community.