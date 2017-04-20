The work to construct a trail leading to the new trailhead at the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake has begun.

“There never really was a final gathering point or an ultimate gathering point to where people could finish their rides or start their rides,” says the City’s director of community services, Geoff Paynton. “This is a solution to that issue where all of those main trails on Fox Mountain are going to funnel to an area where riders are going to be able to gather at their vehicles, set their shuttles up and down, and have a great place to start and end their rides.”

Paynton says the City agreed to contribute up to $30,000 for the project with the Williams Lake Cycling Club, Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium, Signal Point Gaming, and the Cariboo Regional District helping as well.

He says although there are a few hurdles in the way still, he anticipates the project to be complete within weeks versus months.

“There are some property issues-we’re dealing with several landowners up there. We’re all in agreement that this is going to happen. It’s just a matter when you’re dealing with property issues sometimes there’s lawyers involved and sometimes that takes a little more time then we would like but there’s nothing insurmountable. It’s just a matter of getting those signed off and moving forward.”