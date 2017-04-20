Students at Correlieu Secondary in Quesnel had the Liberal and NDP candidates for Cariboo North on the hot seat this morning at an all-candidates forum.

One of the students asked why Quesnel Junior School hasn’t received funding for updating or a new school since it is the only middle school in the District.

NDP candidate Scott Elliott…

“When Prince George and different areas are getting new schools and did I mention those five schools in Prince are all in better condition than QJS ? Obviously we’re not being heard. We need somebody that’s going to stand up for you, be your voice in Victoria so you’re heard, not the voice of Victoria heard here.”

Liberal Candidate Coralee Oakes had this response…

‘I went to school at QJS. It absolutely needs to be fixed you have my full commitment that I am working towards that and that is in partnership with the School Board Trustees. They had a plan put forward and it was around a middle school.”

Oakes says it is her understanding that the Board is now rethinking that configuration.

Some of the other topics brought forward by the students included climate change, mental health, jobs and the economy, ICBC rates and the environment.

The two other candidates in the race in Cariboo North…the Green Party’s Richard Jaques and BC Conservative candidate Tony Goulet…were unable to attend the forum.