RCMP have now confirmed the identities of the two individuals found deceased in Williams Lake.

The two men, Jonathan Sellars, 30 years of age and Devon Stewart, 26 years of age were found deceased in a home after police were called to the residence in the 1110 block of Mackenzie Ave. on Tuesday, April 18.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said North District Media Relations Corporal Madonna Saunderson in a media release.

RCMP ask that if anyone has information to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.