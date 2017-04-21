Starting today nearly 70 junior hockey players from across the province will be gathering in 100 Mile House for a showcase event at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Dale Hladun, head coach of the 100 Mile House Wranglers says there will be players and coaches from the KIJHL as well as some Junior “A” teams.

“I’ve got Junior A coaches coming from Drayton Valley Thunder and the AJHL, Kindersley Klippers coach and GM from the SJHL, Bill Foreman is in town, he represents the Nipawin Hawks, I got Barry Wolf the head coach and GM of the Coquitlam Express, Joe Martin, head coach and GM of the Merritt Centennials.”

Hladun also encouraged fans to come and check out the event at the arena which will run until Sunday afternoon.

The schedule for this weekends showcase is as follows:

Friday April 21

Registration between 1-2pm.

Camp Orientation 2pm.

Game one: 3:00-4:45pm

Game two: 5:15-7:00pm

Saturday April 22

Skill evaluation Group one- 9:00-10:15am.

Skill evaluation Group two- 10:30-11:45am.

Skill evaluation Group three- noon-1:15pm.

Break

Game one- 2:30-4:15

Game two-4:45-6:15pm

Sunday April 23

Game one-8:45-10:00am.

Game two-11:00am-12:15pm