An all-candidates forum hosted by the Council of Canadians Williams Lake Chapter goes tonight in the Gibraltar room.

Peter Smith says the forum will focus on three topics that stem from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We’re definitely going to do the loss of jobs in the forest industry. We want the candidates to respond to that and see what kind of ideas they may have. Secondly, we’re talking about local economic development which apparently is one of the central themes in the North here.

Smith says they finally want to talk about economic inequality.

He says the candidates-NDP Sally Watson and Green Party Rita Giesbrecht will be able to interact with the audience for about half an hour on each of the topics.

The forum starts at 7.

Incumbent Liberal candidate Donna Barnett will not be in attendance.