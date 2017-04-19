It’s almost official…taxes will be going up in Quesnel.

Council gave the first three readings to it’s Tax Rates Bylaw at last night’s meeting.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton went over the impact on ratepayers…

“The average residence in Quesnel, valued at $177,314, will see an increase of $53.99 in the Municipal tax portion of their property tax invoice. Commercial properties will see an average increase of $93.45 per 100 thousand dollars of assessment.”

Taxation levels for light industrial and major industry have been frozen to lessen the City’s dependency on that group.

The actual tax increase will be 2.5 percent.

It follows increases of 2.8 percent in both 2016 and 2015.