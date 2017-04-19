A filly believed to have been from a feral herd found herself in the care of the Williams Lake and District SPCA on Sunday.

Special provincial constable with the BC SPCA, Carla Edge explains.

“Some people were out west of Williams Lake and they came across an injured foal. They walked or hiked for approximately 4 kilometers looking for the mom and was unable to locate her so they brought the foal into the Williams Lake SPCA. I was contacted and made arrangements for a foster home and to get vet care for the foal.”

Edge says the foal right now is doing really well drinking from her bottles and being fed every two hours and that she is receiving treatment for her injuries including a deep puncture wound on her left flank.

She says a facebook post on the foal has been shared across the province and that the response for assistance has been amazing.

“Everyone has shared it…We’ve gotten so much response and so many offers of assistance which is greatly appreciated and that’s how we came across these two possible nurse mares for the foal. So we’re in the process of trying to get that to work. Everybody’s been incredibly helpful.”