Two People were found deceased in a home in Williams Lake Tuesday evening.

OnApril 18 at 8:46 PM Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the city where they discovered two individuals deceased in the home.

The deaths appeared to be suspicious and North District Major Crime (ND MCU) was called to assist the on scene investigators.

Police remain on scene and have closed off an area in the Mackenzie Ave area to all traffic as the investigation continues.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police do not believe that the public is at risk.