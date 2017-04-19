The Mayor of Quesnel is getting increasingly frustrated with the Ministry of Transportation over it’s decision to not address what he says is a safety concern on Carson Avenue.

Bob Simpson was responding to a March 24th letter from District Manager Todd Hubner at last night’s City Council meeting that said it would be premature to make any decisions at this point because there is a traffic study underway.

He says a week later at a public meeting it appears they were already in solutions mode…that they are going to put a light up at Racing Road and build a bypass in 15, 25, 35 years…

“And yet a turn lane that is a known problem with traffic backing up all the way to the visitors centre, that we have a project that would remove the pressure release valves, the two laneways that we want to do in June, that would be according to this premature to initiate any changes.”

Simpson went on to says they he just doesn’t know what to do with these people in terms of them making common sense decisions.

Council has asked that the Ministry restore the right-hand turn lane from Carson Avenue onto Kinchant Street.

Simpson has asked the City Manager to raise the issue again during upcoming technical meetings with the Ministry…

“Failing that then I do think we do need to do something as a council to get them to realize that the traffic flow in our community, into and out of our community, is just as important as speeding up traffic on Highway 97 and putting people’s lives at risk on Carson, Front Street turn and down Front Street.

Simpson says right now you basically have three laneways coming into town where there should be just one street.