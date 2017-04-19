A late surge of winter weather wreaked havoc on roads in the South Cariboo this past weekend.

Corporal Brian Lamb with the 100 Mile House RCMP says they responded to 5 MVI’s on April 15th.

“At that time the road conditions were reported to be extremely icy. There were some areas north of town that had received snowfall the night before which definitely caused havoc on that stretch of highway.”

Lamb says 2 of the MVI’s involved vehicles which had rolled over into the ditch but luckily no occupants received life threatening injuries.

With a late winter this year the RCMP are urging drivers to be prepared for any kind of weather conditions, especially in the Cariboo.