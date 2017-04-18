A single vehicle accident that involved three horses has knocked out power to a portion of West Quesnel.

Sylvain Gauthier, Fire Chief of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, says they were called to the 700 block of North Fraser Drive just before noon…

“Upon arrival the duty officer noticed a pickup truck with a horse trailer that had gone over the bank and smashed a power pole at the same time.”

Gauthier says the female occupant and the three horses that were involved in the accident were not seriously hurt.

The road was initially closed but traffic crews are now on scene and it is now single lane alternating traffic.

The accident knocked out power to 1800 customers originally but as BC Hydro’s Dave Moser explains that number has been reduced…

“Crews both on scene and at our control centres did what was called sectionalizing and isolating to minimize the number of people that had to be out so crews could make the repairs and those that we could bring power in from a different direction for example.”

Moser says they were able to bring that number down to 257 customers.

He says it is now estimated that power will be restored and the road completely opened by around 5-30.