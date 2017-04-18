A flight school at TRU in Williams Lake could soon be taking lift off following a meeting last week at Coast Pacific Aviation in Abottsford.

Mayor Walt Cobb explains.

“The flight school signed a protocol agreement with TRU (Thompson Rivers University). Basically what will happen is that they will be having a degree-granting air pilot license course at TRU here in Williams so I think it’s great. I couldn’t believe the extent of the flight school that’s in Abbotsford. They toured us through the whole building and the simulators and all that kind of stuff-it was really neat.”

Cobb says they’ll be working with TRU and Coast Pacific Aviation to ensure that it goes to the next step wich includes helping find accommodations as well as looking at hangars at the airport as there will be up to five airplanes there at any given time for the students.

He says indications are that they want the school which will have between 35 to 40 students up in operation by this fall.

TRU was unavailable for comment.