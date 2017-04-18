A man paddling from sea to sea in celebration of Canda’s 150 birthday and to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder arrived in Williams Lake Monday.

Mike Ranta says he began his 8,000 km journey with his dog and photographer David Jackson, in Bella Coola and hopes to reach Cape Breton Island by October 31st.

“From right across the country it’s been fantastic and I really got to say thank you to Williams Lake. Even before we got here and well we’re coming in it was amazing. The Labelle family, Colin and Shilo have been just amazing and Red Shreds; Shreddy down there I’ve got to say hello to them guys.”

Ranta says this the third time that he has undertaken such a journey paddling in 2014 for his hometown youth centre in Atikokan Ontario and in 2016 to honor veterans.

He says he will be talking to Neskika Elementary School and Chilcotin Road Elementary this afternoon.

He’ll be at the Scout Island Nature Centre at 6pm.