The first part of the Tick Tock Find us a Doc online campaign that started last November has ended.

Project Co-Ordinator Laurie Walters says everyone involved with organizing this physician recruitment drive where more than pleased with the results.

“We’re really thrilled with the success of the campaign. The main purpose was to acquire names of people that might potentially want to practice medicine in either 100 Mile House or Williams Lake. We were able to acquire 17 names which was just awesome”.

Walters says the next step is to take those names that were submitted by residents of the region and pursue them to see if they can get a physician or two out of that list.

Walters also said if potential doctors on the list are interested in taking it to the next step they would have to go through the process of going through Health Match and Interior Health and then the College of Physicians

Tick Tock find us a Doc is one component to the Central Interior Regional Division of family practice recruitment and retention efforts to improve access to care in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.