Mixed results for Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing club in Fort St. John on Friday night.

59 year old James “Old Man” Mott won a unanimous decision over his opponent, Ray Brown, of Grande Prairie.

And Emmitt Emblau, who just turned 11, lost a split decision.

It was still a spirited impressive effort however as his opponent was a couple of years older as well as a foot taller and 10 pounds heavier.