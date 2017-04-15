Williams Lake RCMP and North District Traffic Services are investigating a single vehicle collision which resulted in injuries Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 pm RCMP arrived on scene at a single vehicle collision on Hwy 20.

A Volkswagen Jetta had been seen travelling eastbound by police. Approximately 8 kilometers later the RCMP located the same vehicle in the ditch; it appeared to have rolled several times.

All four occupants were transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Although the collision is still under investigation it appears speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle driving is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.