The North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee is once again talking about an “unmet” need in the community.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says they had a robust discussion at this month’s meeting about the need for an arts and culture centre that includes a theatre.

Simpson says they were reminded that it was supposed to be part of a multi-centre.

He says they have asked staff to bring forward a terms of reference and a cost scenario…

“To begin to engage with the arts and culture community on what a cultural centre would look like, now incorporating first nations, incorporating potentially the art gallery and a theatre complex.”

Simpson says then they can put the same rigger into getting a shovel ready project to that initiative as they did with the pool and the gymnastics facility.

He says they could then write a letter to the senior levels of government asking that they treat arts and culture with the same level of investment potential as they do recreation facilities right now.