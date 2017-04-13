It’s the end of the line for the old arena side of Quesnel’s Twin Ice Arenas.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn says the building is basically empty now and the sub contractor will be on site any day now…

“They have a period of time where they have to do some hazardous material abatement so some of that will happen before the building is demoed. We expect later this month they will begin the demolition of the building.”

Norburn says there won’t be a dramatic explosion or implosion.

He says it will be done gradually with the use of excavators.

Meanwhile, work on the new West Fraser Centre continues.

Norburn says the wood ceiling is now complete and interior work is proceeding with drywalling and a lot of painting.