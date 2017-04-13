Over 200 tickets were sold and more than $500 in donations poured in Tuesday night at a Norman Foote/Nesika student concert.

Principal Yvonne Davis gave a big a shout out to the community following the concert which raised funds to go two students suffering serious medical conditions.

“The parents and family members, and just community members at large thanks for coming and supporting the students at Nesika and these two children-Summer Singleton and Chase Lamont.

Our hearts goes out to those two families as they go through the next months or however long it takes to get these kids back to full health again.”

Davis says almost $2,000 was raised from the event which will be split between the two families.

She says they will be looking at more ways to continue fundraising.

Summer Singleton is a grade 1 student fighting leukemia and Chase Lamont is a grade 5 student working hard to rehabilitate after suffering a stroke in August.