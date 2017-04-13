A group of community service providers are hosting an all-candidates forum late this afternoon in Quesnel.

Melanie MacDonald, the Executive Director of Seasons House Emergency Shelter, says they got together and came up with topics of concern around social issues that they wanted to bring to the attention of the local candidates in the Cariboo North riding…

“We’re looking at topics such as poverty in our community, housing and homelessness, access to healthcare services, mental health and addictions, violence against women, senior supports and supports for family and children.”

MacDonald says it is what’s called a reverse forum so each topic will be presented by a service provider in the community and then the candidates will have time to respond and present their parties’ platform on that issue.

The all-candidates forum will run from 4 until 6 o’clock at the Child Development Centre on Mclean Street.