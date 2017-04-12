A film on rethinking dyslexia was shown at the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre in Williams Lake Tuesday evening.

Executive Director Nancy Gale says they had over 30 attend.

“We had a number of parents who really felt that they had an opportunity to meet another parent who had shared similar experiences and we had people coming from as far away as Quesnel and 100 Mile for this particular film so obviously it struck a chord.”

Gale says after the film-“The Big Picture, Rethinking Dyslexia” some additional online resources were recommended by Cathy McMillan with Decoding Dyslexia.

“We are hoping that by having some of these new resources that what may happen is that some of the work that we’re going to be looking at doing in terms of ADHD. What happens many times is that sometimes dyslexia is also there as well.”

McMillan who purchased the film produced by Robert Redford’s family three years ago has been showing it since across the province to raise awareness.

She says 1 in 5 people are dyslexic and that help, especially for children is difficult to find.