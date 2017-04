The Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old man wanted on warrants for breach of probation.

Jard Allister Ingle is described as Caucasian male, 5’7” tall, weighs 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ingle’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers 1-800- 222-8477.