Low-income adults and people with special needs will soon have access to 18 new units of affordable rental housing in 100 Mile House.

The announcement comes last week with the BC Government selecting the South Cariboo Canadian Mental Health Association to receive $1.5 million in capital funding following a call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) last year.

Susann Collins, executive director at the Canadian Mental Health Association – South Cariboo Branch, spoke about what this means to the facility.

“Well that’s just wonderful news, we are just so thrilled that they picked our proposal for 100 Mile House and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to 100 Mile.”

BC Housing will work with the group to fully develop the project plans and ensure the proper rezoning and consultation is considered and confirmed before construction.

Since 2001, the province has invested or committed a total of $6.3 billion dollars to provide affordable housing supply and access for low-income individuals, seniors, and families.